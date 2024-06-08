Vinva Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $596.65. 320,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $622.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $593.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.