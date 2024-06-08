Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 2,358 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.81. 657,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,324. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

