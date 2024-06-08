Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $134.97. 496,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.87 and a 200 day moving average of $133.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,997 shares of company stock valued at $28,773,215. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

