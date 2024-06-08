VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Cut by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. 6,298,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,444. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

