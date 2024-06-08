Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.10. Approximately 676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.
Vicat Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07.
Vicat Company Profile
Vicat SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates for construction industry. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. The Cement segment offers various cement products for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers, manufacturers of precast concrete products, construction and public works contractors, local authorities, residential property developers or master masons, and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.
