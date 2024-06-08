Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VSAT. Bank of America increased their price target on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

VSAT stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Viasat has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $46.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 40.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Viasat by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 458,959 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at about $518,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

