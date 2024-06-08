Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $1.03. Veru shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 928,103 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. Raymond James started coverage on Veru in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Veru in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Veru Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $134.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 130.13% and a negative net margin of 265.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veru

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 63,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $77,956.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,942,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,532.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 181,970 shares of company stock valued at $250,075 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veru

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 21.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 122,999 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 12.5% in the first quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

Further Reading

