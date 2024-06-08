Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIGB. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

GIGB traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,716. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.92 and a 1 year high of $46.53.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

