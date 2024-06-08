Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,213,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,885,814. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.63. The company has a market cap of $530.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

