Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $44,000 in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $620,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 7,335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 174,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA USO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.02. 2,049,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,069. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.29.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

