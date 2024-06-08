VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,246 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in VeriSign by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.46. 461,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,335. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $226.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.91.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

