Verasity (VRA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $30.32 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $40.13 million and $30.32 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001698 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.