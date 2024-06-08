Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 9,850 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,811,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,218,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

