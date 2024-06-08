Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after buying an additional 1,064,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after buying an additional 1,496,330 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,910 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,603 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,568,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,467,000 after purchasing an additional 155,543 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,146. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

