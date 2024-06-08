Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $217.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

