Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $549.66. The company had a trading volume of 292,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,306. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $553.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

