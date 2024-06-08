Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 915,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,644,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VYM opened at $118.92 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day moving average of $114.75.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

