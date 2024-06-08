VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) is Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s 3rd Largest Position

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 358.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,112 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned 0.44% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $55,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $252.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,470,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,761. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.85. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $255.92.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

