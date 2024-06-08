Valley Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 162.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,685 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 328,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 342.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 283,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 476,951 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. 2,063,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,550. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

