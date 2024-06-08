Valley Financial Group Inc. Invests $382,000 in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,585,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHAK remained flat at $43.98 on Friday. 47,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

