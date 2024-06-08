Valley Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,536,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,571. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.26.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.