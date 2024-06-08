Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VLO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

NYSE VLO traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $154.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.99 and its 200 day moving average is $147.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

