Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Stock Price Down 19%

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 19% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 166,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 67,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Valeo Pharma Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.59.

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.30 million.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

