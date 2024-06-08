VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
EGY opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.
