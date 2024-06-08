VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

EGY opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

