Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director James M. Franklin Sells 56,305 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.51 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $425.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,419,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 1,686,286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 707,496.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 565,997 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 1,260,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URG. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ur-Energy

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.