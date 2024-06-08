United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Holdings Raised by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.00. The company had a trading volume of 505,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,575. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $280.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.45 and its 200 day moving average is $236.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $980,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $1,394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,302.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $980,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,328 shares of company stock valued at $40,002,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

