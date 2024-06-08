United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNL) Trading 3% Higher

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 20,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 70,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund stock. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned about 0.76% of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

