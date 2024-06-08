Unisync (TSE:UNI) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67. 3,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Unisync Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.31.

Unisync Company Profile

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

