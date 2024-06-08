uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.72

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.72 and traded as low as $5.29. uniQure shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 324,131 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

uniQure Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $258.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.39.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 198.1% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 469,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 311,768 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 16.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 227,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 103.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 53,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 133.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 350,291 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 109,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

