UBS Group Raises Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $17.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HPE. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.2 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.