Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

TPB stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $558.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 37.62%.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De acquired 15,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.97 per share, for a total transaction of $420,752.71. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,558.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,147 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Income Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 323,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 45.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 255,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

