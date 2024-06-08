Turbo Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $357.98 Million (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Turbo has a total market cap of $357.98 million and approximately $103.85 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Turbo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Turbo has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 63,674,701,174.42272 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00535168 USD and is down -11.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $106,594,758.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Turbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Turbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

