Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) Trading 4.9% Higher

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUESQ – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 155,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 296,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Tuesday Morning Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.