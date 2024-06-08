TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.21

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $2.88. TrueCar shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 172,047 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TRUE

TrueCar Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TrueCar by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.