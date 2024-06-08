True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Trading 12.1% Higher

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. 869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 44 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

