TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Acquires $136,896.48 in Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 14,084 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $136,896.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 584,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,679,950.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 2,568 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $24,241.92.

On Friday, May 10th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 11,789 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.17.

TBRG stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.66.

TruBridge ( NASDAQ:TBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.35 million. Research analysts predict that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TruBridge in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

