TRON Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $434.74 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. TRON has a total market cap of $8.17 billion and approximately $434.74 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000819 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000664 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000684 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,326,184,769 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

