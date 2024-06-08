TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) versus Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Head to Head Contrast

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriNet Group and Accenture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.92 billion 1.09 $375.00 million $6.10 17.34 Accenture $64.11 billion 3.02 $6.87 billion $11.03 26.15

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than TriNet Group. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

96.8% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TriNet Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Accenture pays an annual dividend of $5.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. TriNet Group pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Accenture pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Accenture has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Accenture is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TriNet Group and Accenture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 1 2 4 0 2.43 Accenture 0 9 13 0 2.59

TriNet Group currently has a consensus target price of $117.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Accenture has a consensus target price of $373.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.33%. Given Accenture’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Volatility and Risk

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 6.78% 124.38% 10.24% Accenture 10.89% 28.30% 14.96%

Summary

Accenture beats TriNet Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc. provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company has a collaboration with Salesforce, Inc. to develop Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.