Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TZOO

Travelzoo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $106.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,647,680.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,000. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 56,741 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Travelzoo by 184.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.