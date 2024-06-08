TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$15.22 Average PT from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TA shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

TA stock opened at C$9.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.75. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$8.22 and a twelve month high of C$13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60. The stock has a market cap of C$3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.54. TransAlta had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of C$947.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.8411458 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

