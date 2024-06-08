TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 138.05, a quick ratio of 138.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -61.15%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $82,679,998.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,400,001.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,094.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

