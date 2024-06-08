Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.28

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$62.28 and traded as high as C$66.14. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$65.74, with a volume of 1,299,594 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.38.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.34.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C($0.68). The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.4043109 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$59.42 per share, with a total value of C$148,543.00. Insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $637,866 over the last 90 days. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

