Toncoin Trading 15.6% Higher This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $7.29 or 0.00010511 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $24.90 billion and approximately $494.25 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,389.85 or 1.00009850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012517 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001113 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00100329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,325,790 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,306,910.899929 with 2,430,165,324.5379267 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.63988385 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 389 active market(s) with $348,808,530.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

