tomiNet (TOMI) Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $37.35 million and approximately $25.76 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 138,786,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,418,759 tokens. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 138,786,748.8304138 with 115,418,759.77431668 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.34193142 USD and is down -9.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $23,055,843.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

