TMX Group (TSE:X) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.02

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$38.02 and last traded at C$37.81, with a volume of 253591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

