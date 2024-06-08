Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWM shares. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

TWM opened at C$0.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a market cap of C$261.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$439.50 million for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$34,335.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,115 shares of company stock worth $107,764. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

