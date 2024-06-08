THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.8-10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.20 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.750 EPS.

THOR Industries stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.17.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

