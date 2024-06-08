THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) is Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. THOR Industries accounts for 1.6% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in THOR Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $97.33. 494,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,199. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

