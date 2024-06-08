Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $583.54 million and $9.83 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0888 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00046956 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00015886 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000921 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,574,251,769 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

