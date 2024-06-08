Thematics Asset Management Sells 10,000 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Thematics Asset Management reduced its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.28% of California Water Service Group worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3,683.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,357 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 654,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,937,000 after buying an additional 95,501 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 57,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,827. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CWT. TheStreet cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CWT

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,916.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.